Heritage Malta is to begin the long and laborious process of restoring one of the last surviving examples of a dgħajsa tal-latini acquired by the national agency earlier this year.

The dgħajsa tal-latini earned its name from its lateen sails and was mainly used for the transportation of supplies and passengers between Malta and Gozo. Measuring between 45 and 50 feet, it is the largest of the Maltese traditional boats.

Its origins have been lost to the annals of history, but there is evidence that as early as 1520 this type of boat was being constructed on the shores of the Grand Harbour.

The vessel will be restored at the agency's headquarters in Kalkara, with a temporary structure erected to protect it from the elements.

Plans are in place for it to eventually be showcased at a new museum at the old Pixkerija.