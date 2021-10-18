One of the world’s fastest growing international car brands, Maxus continues to capture a growing portion in Europe, while generating an increasing number of sales. This new car make belongs to the Chinese SAIC Group (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation), which is the largest car manufacturer in China. And with more than seven million vehicles sold in 2018, SAIC Motor has grown to become the sixth largest car group in the world.

