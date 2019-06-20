Zayden, a one-person, one-hour play in Maltese, is showing at The Splendid in Valletta. Based on the narrative of a young man who experienced homelessness for several years, Zayden challenges the misconception that homelessness is not an issue in Malta.

Known for Children of a Lesser God, playwright and director Tyrone Grima takes the audience through Zayden’s life of adversity. Never one to focus on doom and gloom for too long, the eponymous Zayden shares humorous, real-life anecdotes about escaping from the police and stealing fruit from San Anton Gardens.

Making you laugh one minute and shedding a tear the next, the play shines a light on the starkness of homelessness and leaves the audience wanting to make the world a better place.

The title role is interpreted by trained actor Jacob Piccinino (Us/them).

Zayden is produced in collaboration with the Salesians of Don Bosco and proceeds will go towards their work to help the homeless build a better future.

For booking, visit www.showshappening.com. Zayden is being put up at The Splendid, Strait Street, Valletta today, tomorrow and on Sunday at 7.30pm and 9pm.