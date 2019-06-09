Updated at 11.40am

A proposal to reolocate a tiny kerbside fuel pump in Victoria to a massive, fully fledged petrol station on agricultural land on the outskirts of Birżebbuġa has prompted objections from the environmental watchdog.

In its evaluation of the application, the Environment and Resources Authority saw no justification for the development, expressing concern on the environmental impact of the growing number of such facilities.

Details of the proposed fuel station were published for public consultation by the Environment Ministry. Submitted by Michael Zammit on behalf of GO Fuels Limited, the application is for the relocation of a decommissioned kerbside station in Pjazza Savina, Victoria, consisting of just one pump, to a new one in Birżebbuġa spread over an area of 3,000 square metres outside the development zone.

The developer had previously applied to relocate his fuel pump to Xagħra but the application was turned down.

Located on a parcel of agricultural land along the road linking Ħal Far to Birżebbuġa, the new project would also include a snack bar, a mechanic, car wash, tyre service, vulcaniser and a valeting garage. The site is about 900 metres away from another fuel station and the facility would be up and running within two years of the start of works, according to the plans.

The developer is pledging to plant a number of trees to mitigate the visual impact on the surroundings. However, the project description statement acknowledges that the loss of land would constitute a “major adverse” impact of the development.

According to the 2015 fuel station policy, which is being reviewed, such a proposal may be considered if the relocation was deemed to be beneficial for the community and have no adverse environmental impact.

On Saturday morning, Environment Minister José Herrera made it clear he was unhappy with the application.

"I feel it is highly insensitive for such applications to be presented at this stage, when the new policy on the matter is currently being revised," he wrote on Twitter.

The tract of land in Birżebbuġa intended to host the relocated station.

No valid justification for the further loss of undeveloped rural land

ERA submissions

In its submissions, the ERA said there was no valid justification for the further loss of undeveloped rural land and associated environmental impacts to accommodate further development of petrol stations.

“There is also concern regarding the cumulative environmental impact caused by the numerous ad hoc proposals for petrol stations currently being proposed on ODZ land,” the watchdog said. This concern would not be resolved by carrying out an environmental impact assessment on this project alone, the ERA added.

It made the case for postponing the evaluation of this application until the new fuel station policy comes into force.

The public consultation period closes on July 18. Submissions may be sent to the ERA at eia.malta@era.org.mt.

The Malta Chamber of SMEs (GRTU), which represents fuel station owners, recently said no new fuel stations should be allowed once the new policy comes into force.

Echoing the calls made by environment groups and civil society organisations, it expressed itself in favour of halting all applications in the pipeline.

Should current applications continue to be considered, the new policy would immediately become irrelevant and pointless to carry forward, the GRTU said.