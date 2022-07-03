A reporter with the Labour Party’s ONE has been earmarked for a senior position in a major Malta-Libya government investment firm, LAMHCO.

Trischia Falzon, 26, has been handpicked by the Office of the Prime Minister to be the only Maltese director in a joint venture between the Maltese and Libyan governments, according to political sources.

A final decision on the appointment for the post has yet to be taken.

When Times of Malta sent questions about the matter on Thursday, sources said that a possibility of a revision of the appointment was raised soon after.

Remuneration for the post is understood to be around €20,000 annually.

The Libyan Arab Maltese Holdings Company Limited was set up in 1975 with equal shares between the Maltese and Libyan governments.

Known as LAMHCO, it incorporates major investments in manufacturing and hospitality and has a portfolio of companies worth in excess of €40 million. These include Medelec Switchgear Ltd and Mediterranean Power Electric Company Ltd, which jointly employ more than 300 people.

The company’s hospitality businesses include the Golden Tulip Vivaldi Hotel, a four-star hotel in St Julian’s.

If appointed, Falzon would replace the government’s current nominee Tony Nicholl, a leader in the pharmaceuticals industry.

It is understood that another nominee was rejected before Falzon’s name was submitted.

No reply from the OPM was received about the matter by the time of going to print.

Meanwhile, Paul Azzopardi has retired as director of the Department of Information.

Sources said no successor has formally been appointed but OPM staffer Labour Party activist and former ONE reporter Melissa Vella Buhagiar is widely expected to take on the job. Vella Buhagiar has previously worked as a manager at the DOI.

The department plays a pivotal role in organising logistics and media for major national events such as state visits or elections.

It manages content on the Malta Government website (www.gov.mt), the public service intranet, and all official departmental Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.