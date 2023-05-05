American pop rock band One Republic will headline this July's Isle of MTV concert.

July 18 will be the fifteenth time the St Publius' Parish Church serves as a backdrop to the MTV music festival as concertgoers flood the Floriana granaries.

The granaries have hosted artists like Enrique Iglesias, Lady Gaga and David Guetta in past Isle of MTV editions.

One Republic will be performing at the festival for the second time having taken the Floriana stage in 2008 during the festival’s second edition.

“One Republic is one of the most successful bands of the last decade and a half with a canon of global hits to their name,” Russel Samuel senior vice president of Paramount Media Networks, said. Paramount Media Networks is MTV’s parent company.

“It promises to be a spectacular show, one full of iconic sing-along moments that fans will not want to miss,” he said.

Malta Tourism Authority chairman Gavin Gulia described the Isle of MTV festival as the country's “flagship event for the MTA and Malta when it comes to festival tourism”.

He said the MTA invests significant sums in events that have proven to generate returns as tourism helps the country accelerate its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo announcing the event's headline act on Friday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Isle of MTV will be broadcast to 150 countries through television, social media and other digital channels, he said.

“It’s a grand opportunity for the MTA to market Malta and to showcase the island,” Gulia said.

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said that the event will fall on a Tuesday in a bid to encourage tourists to extend their visit here.

“We not only want to increase the number of tourists but the number of nights they stay here,” he said.