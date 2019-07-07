The recent resignation of Matthew Pace from the Planning Authority board was a good move. His position had become untenable after a court of appeal, presided over by Mr Justice Mark Chetcuti, declared that he ought to have recused himself when the PA was deliberating on whether to grant a permit for the db Group’s Pembroke high-rise project.

Following that court ruling, the Transport Minister and Prime Minister both publicly stated that Mr Pace ought to resign. However, precious little would have been achieved if accountability stops with him.

The case revolved around the conflict of interest between his vote on the db project at the PA board meeting and his private commercial interests arising from involvement of his company in selling apartments in the project off-plan even before the project had been given a permit. Mr Justice Chetcuti’s courageous judgment delves into the notions of subjective and objective bias – impartiality has to be seen to be upheld for the sake of the public’s confidence in the PA and the lapse of impartiality of one of the adjudicators served to taint the collective decision on the permit.

The judge also said that PA board members making their voting intentions public prior to the final deliberations at the sitting itself, when a vote is taken, casts “a dark shadow on their impartiality and seriousness” that should bring about their recusal. It also “casts a dark shadow on the operations of the [PA] board”.

Significantly, the court also expressed “surprise” at the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal’s justifications of conflict of interest.

In a separate judgment delivered on the same day, in which a permit for a swimming pool and outdoor area granted to Transport Minister Ian Borg was also revoked, Mr Justice Chetcuti heaped more criticism on the planning bodies. He drew attention to the fact that Mr Borg’s house was given a permit on the basis of the local plan while the house’s contiguous pool area was granted a permit in a separate application under a policy regulating Outside Development Zone permits.

The denunciation of the tribunal is implicit: it failed in its duties to deliver justice to complainants who sought recourse from erroneous – unwitting or otherwise – planning decisions.

The court judgments have called out repetitive dereliction of duty, or at least lapses of judgement, of the tribunal.

Confidence in the tribunal, therefore, can only have a chance of being restored if its present members resign.

The judgment in the saga of the Transport Minister’s house also revealed how the planning process is susceptible to incremental applications which may be assessed by separate policies and whose cumulative effect is usurpation of more countryside for development.

At fault is the much-criticised Rural Policy and Design Guidance policy of 2014, whose reform is overdue.

Mr Justice Chetcuti also showed understanding of the sentiment expressed by the complainant that the members of the body which decided on the application do not meet the test of objective impartiality, because they are appointed by the same minister who applied for the permit.

These two judgments aspire to a higher constitutional order.

The next step is for the resignation or dismissal of tribunal members, and for wider reform to address issues found wanting by the court.