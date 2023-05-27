Football’s richest game has been billed as “one for the romantics” as Luton and Coventry clash for a place in the Premier League on Saturday after decades in the wilderness.

Just five years ago, both clubs were languishing in fourth-tier obscurity.

Now one of them will leave Wembley this weekend having achieved a fairytale promotion worth an estimated £170 million ($210 million).

“This weekend’s contest at Wembley offers the biggest financial prize in world football,” said Zal Udwadia, assistant director of Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.

Coventry manager Mark Robins recognises the appeal of a rags-to-riches tale.

“People talk about journeys, where we’ve both come from,” said the former Manchester United striker.

