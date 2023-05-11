Simone Inzaghi can already see his Inter team in next month’s Champions League final after an impressive 2-0 win over local rivals AC Milan in the last four on Wednesday.

Inter need to avoid a collapse in the second leg of their all-Italian tie in order to reach a clash with either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul.

And Inzaghi was in confident mood after watching his team dominate the first leg, missing several chances to make the scoreline humiliating for their cross-town rivals.

“We played a brilliant first half, but it’s a tight scoreline for what we did out there,” Inzaghi told reporters.

