Tourists will soon be able to use a single pass to visit a number of attractions all over the island with the launch of the iSeeMalta concept.

Fortina Investments announced the creation of a new one-stop-shop tourism concept for Malta on Thursdaytogether with a €20 million investment in four new vessels that will "benefit visitors and commuters".

The new state-of-the-art vessels, equipped with energy-saving features and measuring between 20 metres and 33 metres in length, are being built by renowned UK shipbuilder Wight Shipyard.

Operated by Captain Morgan, the ferries are to be branded with the globally-recognised City Sightseeing logo with delivery expected in the first half of next year.

These vessels will be an integral part of Fortina Investments’ iSeeMalta concept, which will be providing visitors with access through a single pass to the ferry service, City Sightseeing buses, public transport as well as museums, Heritage Malta sites, entertainment spots and other attractions.



Speaking at a press conference launching the pass, Fortina Investments CEO Edward Zammit Tabona said the company was making an unprecedented investment in "new, environmentally friendly vessels as well as offering visitors and commuters the opportunity to link sea and land transport services".

The iSeeMalta pass, available as a card and through an intuitive phone app, will be available in packages ranging from one to six days and include a Gozo option, offering tourists maximum flexibility to organise visits according to their own schedule.

iSeeMalta will also save visitors money, costing considerably less than purchasing tickets for transport and attractions individually as well containing discounts and other entertainment activities, the CEO explained.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the company was "reading the sign of the times" by investing in such a project.

He also commended the company for taking a "holistic and customer centric approach".

The move, he went on, also reflected the government's position on public transport and the shift to other modes, which Dr Muscat said would be part of the "public transport strategy" that is in the pipeline.