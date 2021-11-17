Dani Alves said he has returned to Barcelona to fight for his place, not “put his feet up”, after the 38-year-old was presented to almost 10,000 fans at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

A grinning Alves bowed, waved and kissed the badge in front of adoring Barca supporters chanting his name, before signing a contract on the pitch alongside club president Joan Laporta.

In a press conference shortly afterwards, Laporta even kept open the possibility of more former stars returning, in response to a question about the futures of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.

Alves is back five years after leaving Barcelona, having won six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues with the club. He played in the same team as Xavi Hernandez, who has made his own sensational comeback as coach.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta