At least a third of all Maltese students on the EU’s Erasmus+ scheme, who would normally opt to study in the UK, will not be able to do so during the next academic year.

Students who cannot afford to pay for the programme without vital subsidies will have to choose another destination to benefit from the massive €25 billion budget allocated to the scheme for the next seven years.

The Students’ University Council (KSU) has expressed its concern that the UK had decided to withdraw from the programme, arguing that many choose Britain because there is no language barrier and also due to the general ease of access.

A major impact on Maltese students

“Given that one-third of all local exchanges occur in the UK, this change will have a hefty impact on prospects Maltese students have when opting to study abroad,” the council said.

In a brief statement, it noted that access to courses taught in English are important adding that the fact that the UK no longer forms part of the Erasmus+ network further narrows students’ available opportunities in this regard.

“The decision puts pressure on students and faculties alike and forces them to find alternatives where students can both study and get vital experiences overseas,” the KSU noted.

The UK seems insistent on withdrawing from the Erasmus+ programme, purportedly because it costs too much and fails to open up access to universities outside of the EU.

In 2014, Denise Grech, 19, moved to Durham University, in the UK for a semester.

Sharing the highlights of her experience, she spoke of “the lifelong friends” she had made thanks to the programme.

A broadening of horizons

She recounted how, in her case, the Erasmus+ experience brought together people living in seven different countries. Grech also credited the exchange programme for “broadening her horizons” both academically and personally.

“My time in the UK changed me, emotionally as well as mentally. It taught me to be independent. I would have never plucked up the courage to pursue my goals of moving abroad had I not studied in the UK,” she said.

Grech said she chose the UK because of the lack of a language barrier and the similarity in the way study units are taught.

She expressed her concerns about how “other Maltese students will be denied this opportunity” once the UK officially exits the programme.

“Thanks to the programme, I walked away with a higher quality education than I could afford. Durham is classified as a top 10 UK university; fees to attend are extraordinarily high,” she said.

Julia Pollacco said her goal was to use the opportunity as a trial run to ensure she would be happy studying and living in Britain.

“Getting to experience studying abroad was a crucial point as I knew I wanted to further my studies in the UK,” she said.

“It is a huge loss for students both in Malta and the UK, something which many young people in Britain have been quite vocal about,” she added.

The UK is now working on a similar programme it could offer worldwide for Britons.