Nearly a third of the Ukrainians who fled their country to Malta over the past six months have left the island, according to Anna Syurma, assistant to the honorary consul of Ukraine in Malta.

Some headed to other European countries to take work opportunities and others returned to Ukraine, she said.

“The people who left Ukraine found it very hard psychologically,” she said.

“Many faced a language barrier as they do not speak English. Some went back to Ukraine to ensure their children get the right schooling as the system in Ukraine is different to Malta’s.”

The Maltese have shown huge support but, over the months, it has dwindled - Anna Syurma

According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), more than 1,000 Ukrainians arrived here in the first three months of Russia’s war on its neighbour that started on February 24.

Most of those claiming humanitarian protection were women, accounting for three-quarters of all arrivals. There was also a high proportion of children.

Ukrainians celebrate their Independence Day in Floriana last Tuesday. PHOTO: ANDREY ZMIEVSKIY

The latest NSO figures show that Malta had granted a temporary protection order to 416 people from Ukraine by May.

Since those figures were released, the number of Ukrainians here increased to about 1,500, Syurma said.

About 1,000 of them have been granted temporary protection while 30 per cent have left the island.

The EU’s Temporary Protection Directive applies to Ukrainian nationals who left their country after February 24. The duration of this protection is for one year and may be renewed every six months for a maximum of 12. Ukrainians do not require a visa to access the Schengen Area.

The directive provides for access to services such as healthcare and education for children. It offers Ukrainians the opportunity to work and the possibility to apply for social benefits.

Unlike refugee status, temporary protection does not allow family reunion, which means mothers and children cannot bring the fathers to Malta and leaving could result in losing protection.

RELATED STORIES The Ukrainians who fled war four days too soon

Hub to help Ukrainians in Malta appeals for food that is 'running out fast'

In any case, Ukrainian law prohibits men between the ages of 18 and 60 from crossing the Ukrainian border as they could be called up for military service.

Because of this, Syurma said, mothers were choosing to return to Ukraine with their children to keep the family together.

While the majority of Ukrainians in Malta now have temporary protection, which gives them access to benefits, they are still struggling, according to the consular assistant. Since most are women with children, they are finding it difficult to get jobs which allow them to look after the children while working.

“The Maltese have shown huge support but, over the months, it has dwindled. They still need support with basics such as food, jobs and now school supplies for their children,” she said.

Anyone who wishes to give assistance can visit the Facebook page Ukrainian Refugees in Malta.