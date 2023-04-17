More than a third of driving theory tests resulted in failure last year, according to Transport Malta statistics.

Drivers hoping to get behind the wheel of a car sat for 11,540 theory tests in 2022 but 37 per cent had to resit the exam that assesses how well a person knows the rules of the road.

The Malta Driving Instructors Association said the results showed there needs to be a rethink about how theory is taught to future drivers.

“We believe that educating students on driving theory should be given greater emphasis, as it is crucial for developing safe and responsible drivers,” a spokesperson said.

Driving theory in Malta is taught in an unofficial manner alongside practical sessions as instructors point out road signs and technical information as they go along.

Students are expected to teach themselves and are encouraged to read Transport Malta’s booklet of over 400 multiple-choice questions.

“Currently, driving theory in Malta is not handled adequately. The existing booklet is outdated and not designed to teach, but rather to present an image,” the association said.

The lack of focus on theory has led to a driving population that may lack basic driving knowledge, it said.

Possible solutions could include updating the booklet, designing interactive and engaging lessons and making theory lessons compulsory, it said.

Some European countries such as the UK and Italy adopt similar systems like Malta and do not require students to sit for theory lessons.

Others such as Germany, Finland and Denmark have a minimum amount of sessions or hours that must be taken before a student can sit for the test.

Students must pass 30 of 35 theory questions to pass Malta’s driving test.

An example of a question includes asking a driver what he or she should do when the lights at a crossing turn green but elderly people are still crossing: “Should the driver flash the lights, rev the engine to hurry them, wave at them to quickly cross, or wait because they will take longer to cross?”