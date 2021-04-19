Police say they are still investigating an illegal party that happened over a week ago, despite guests being questioned on the matter within days.

The footage of the video, showing dozens of teenagers gathering in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules in an undisclosed villa, sparked anger when it was shared on social media.

RELATED STORIES Watch: Charmaine Gauci reveals anger over illegal party

However, a week later, police could not confirm if any fines had been issued or the organisers charted.

A spokesperson only said that “investigations are still ongoing”.

At least two guests who were at the party have publicly admitted attending and apologised for breaking rules that ban mass gatherings and more than two households from meeting in a private residence.

In March, a person was to be charged in court for organising a mass event after an illegal party was held in Pembroke during the weekend that cases reached record numbers.

In that case, videos of the illegal rave were also uploaded on social media and the police were able to get to the bottom of the case within a day.

Under the current COVID-19 laws, all mass gatherings are banned, and anyone caught organising such events is liable to a €3,000 fine.

People from more than two households are also not allowed to gather.