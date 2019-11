An encore screening of a UK National Theatre production of the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show Fleabag will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 6.30pm.

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridg and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. There will be another screening on November 30 at 8pm.

For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/national-theatre-encore-fleabag/