FM Theatre Productions is presenting James Fritz’s one-woman show Ross & Rachel this weekend. The play references the on-again-off-again relationship of the eponymous characters from legendary sitcom Friends to take an unflinching look at the myths of modern love and our idea of ‘happily ever after’.

“I partly chose to see this play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival a few years ago because of its title,” director Antonella Mifsud confesses.

“I am a huge Friends fan, so anything that remotely alludes to it instantly captures my attention. But, after seeing it, I realised there was so much more to the play than Friends references. It’s a brilliant concept that I wanted to explore further.”

Fritz has said that the play is not about the iconic couple Ross and Rachel. But he also added that it’s not not about them.

“This is true,” Mifsud concurs with a laugh. “Direct references to the TV couple feature throughout and their story is the starting point of the play. That said, Ross & Rachel is about what happens in any relationship after the ‘hand holding… new baby smells [and] airport reconciliations’. And everything that happens in between!”

Friends fans will get the references.

“But if you’ve never watched an episode, you’ll still understand and appreciate the piece,” actor Maria Buckle, the sole protagonist of the show, says. “I love the fact that the playwright looked at a famous couple who got their ‘happily ever after’ and asked the question: ‘OK, and then what?’”

In answering that question, Fritz explores the intricacies and tribulations of relationships from the points of view of both people. And in giving the two sides one voice, he adds a unique perspective to proceedings – creating a device to portray the concept of a couple being two halves of a whole.

This approach brought its fair share of challenges for Buckle.

“The script is written with two voices that interrupt each other but also sometimes think on the same lines,” she explains.

“Furthermore, on exploring the text, we noticed that certain lines could be spoken by either of the characters. The challenge was finding subtle ways for each of them to be clearly delineated. We did this by working on subtle physicality changes, shifts in speech and voice, and finding time for transitions to take place fluidly.”

Buckle is certain that the production will engage its audience.

“I think anyone who’s ever been in a relationship will identify with one or both characters at different points as the play unfolds. Audiences will get a glimpse into what goes on in a person’s head and what prompts the decisions they make when the relationship is not what they hoped it would be,” she says.

Ross & Rachel follows hot on the heels of Class at the new theatre space Theatre Next Door. Both Mifsud and Buckle are delighted to be working there.

“Merely walking into the building is inspiring,” Mifsud says.

“Working in such a well-thought-out space has made the process so much easier and happier. Not to mention the homely environment that comes with the place. It is simply great to cross paths with other casts and artists working there – the place is buzzing with creativity!”

Ross & Rachel is being staged at Theatre Next Door, Magħtab, tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday and on May 19, 20, 21 and 22 May at 8pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.tnd.com.mt.