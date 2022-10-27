A large private collection of BMWs, thought to be among the biggest in the world, has emerged for sale at auction.

Comprising a whopping 32 cars and motorcycles, the ‘Bavarian Legends Collection’ is tipped to fetch millions when it goes under the hammer with auctioneers RM Sotheby’s.

Among the highlights is a 1958 BMW 507 Roadster Series II, which is one of just 252 examples produced. The auctioneers have described the car as ‘unquestionably one of BMWs finest creations and a model highly coveted by collectors’.

