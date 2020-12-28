Four people, including a one-year-old baby girl, have been hospitalised following a head-on crash in Dingli.

The police said the crash took place on Triq ir-Rabat at 12.30pm.

Those injured were a 48-year-old woman from Rabat who was behind the wheel of a Volkswagon Polo, a 33-year-old man from Gzira who was driving a Ford Transit van, and two passengers in the Polo - a 25-year-old woman from Dingli and a one-year-old girl.