Balzan local councillors have expressed frustration at the slow pace of works to rebuild the town's Triq il-Wied ta' Ħal Balzan.

The road and others in the neighbourhood started being ripped out last year as part of a project to improve the area's infrastructure.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg had inaugurated the project in June 2018. Works had at the time been scheduled to be completed by the end of that summer.

Yet more than 12 months on, road works are nowhere close to completion and traffic diversions remain in place.



In a statement on Wednesday, the local council said that while it understood that works required time and patience, it was concerned that progress was being registered so slowly.



"To live for more than a year in dust and with exposed sewage drains in front of homes is concerning," the council said.

Councillors urged authorities to crack the whip and get the project moving, adding that their request had nothing to do with partisan politics.



"We are determined not to turn this into a political football," councillors said.