Local data-driven market research company OnestData was approached to conduct customised research on gambling for the European Gaming and Betting Association, which is a Brussels-based trade association representing the leading online gaming and betting operators established, licensed and regulated within the EU.

A key objective of EGBA is to promote a sustainable online gambling sector in Europe where customers can enjoy a safe and fun online gambling experience inside a well-regulated and competitive market.

The research consists of a pan-European survey across all countries within the EU. The research will look at gamblers and no-gamblers’ behaviours and perception of gaming and betting. For gamblers, it tries to understand how they access gambling sites and the reasons behind their decision. For non-gamblers, it also looks at respondents’ opinion on safe gambling tools and regulations.

This data will give EGBA the necessary intercultural insight of how gaming is approached in different countries in the EU.

