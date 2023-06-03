Malta registered its record third gold medal in Games of the Small States of Europe shooting on Saturday as shooter Clive Farrugia and Marcello Attard finished first and second in the skeet competition.

This win makes the Games a massive success for the Malta Sport Shooting Federation after Eleanor Bezzina won gold in the pistol event, and Matthew Grech won the top medal in double trap.

With Grech on the podium was Malta stalwart William Chetcuti on the day, and on Saturday, Farrugia had Gozitan shooter Attard accompanying him as Cypriot shooter Nicolas Vasilou finished with bronze at the Ta’ Kandja shooting range.

