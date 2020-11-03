An art exhibition demonstrating the creative talent of adults and children with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder) is being held at the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Malta Learning Centre in Qawra to coincide with ADHD Awareness Month.

Due to covid-19 health regulations, no visitors are allowed on the premises but the exhibition, titled Creative Brains 2020 can be viewed online on ADHD Malta’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/ADHDMalta.

ADHD is a neuro-developmental brain disorder that starts in childhood and is a lifelong condition. ADHD Malta is the local support group that reaches out to anyone with ADHD, their parents and family. ADHD Malta can be reached via the website www.adhdmalta.org.mt or by e-mailing adhdmalta@gmail.com.

The organisation is available to answer any questions related to the condition and can also provide a new information booklet.

Lifelong membership of the society entitles one to online support, monthly (online) meetings, counselling, a library, courses, booklets and access to other information.