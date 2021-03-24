A local arts collective will be hosting an online art exhibition on April 23 in response “to the barrage of unnecessary, unsustainable and destructive development” being planned throughout Gozo.

The exhibition is being organised by the MALTA-ARCH collective and will be held on Zoom. It will include film, music, poetry and visual art following the theme of protecting natural, cultural and archaeological beauty in Gozo.

Interested artists can submit up to three pieces of mixed media online. The deadline for submissions is April 3.

MALTA-ARCH has also released a petition as a call to action for citizens across Malta and Gozo to speak out about “this plague of construction” and to set the precedent for future developers who wish “to desolate the beauty of our islands”.

The collective said it is also planning a physical march against “the needless development” in Nadur, postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event will be held once restrictions are lifted.