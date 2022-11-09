Mention bingo and images of crowded halls, trays of sandwiches and people silently marking their papers before shouting ‘bingo’ immediately come to mind. But that was then – and many would think that bingo waned in popularity and disappeared a decade or so ago, and bingo halls were shuttered and closed for good.

And they would be wrong. Because bingo is more popular than ever before – and is capturing the hearts and minds of new generations. And that’s because by moving from bricks-and-mortar to online, bingo has reinvented itself.

Yet despite this reinvention, the charms of the classic game are still there. After all, bingo has always been a unique game – one where, unlike a lot of games, players have a level field. Bingo players cannot rely on tricks or skills other players don’t have – instead, bingo is a game of chance, and the only way players can gain an advantage is to purchase more cards. And that means that players can sit back and relax, in the knowledge that their chance of winning is all down to chance.

But there is more – from a variety of online bingo halls to sites attracting new custom through online bingo bonuses, this classic game has added layers of fun. The attraction is also down to the sheer variety of bingo games that combine the classic gameplay with engaging themes. Gone are the plain bingo halls of the past – and in their stead are shiny new themed halls that cater for all tastes, from bingo halls that are music themed to those that appeal to movie buffs and video game themes.

And then there is the convenience. For those wanting a spot of bingo fun, they can do so from the comfort of their own sofa – players just have to log in and click a game to start playing. Bingo was always one of the easier games to play – but now it is even easier and anyone can master this classic. Learning the rules of bingo will only take minutes – and by learning the rules, players increase their chance of a win.

Apart from the gameplay, bingo has always been a game that allowed people to socialise – players would spend a quiet Saturday afternoon having a nice little chat, sharing snacks and playing a bit of bingo. Online bingo sites have cottoned on to that and added features – like chat rooms and live bingo streams – that recreate and boost that socialising element, allowing players to get to know each other and even make friends.

All these elements have rejuvenated bingo – and from a game that was usually associated with an elderly aunt, now bingo is so young and hip that it makes you want to jump up and shout ‘bingo’.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.