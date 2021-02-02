Bonuses are key to the success and growth of online gambling – these marketing efforts are also what attract players to particular sites and generate customer loyalty.

Take New Jersey as an example. One of the first States in the US to regulate online gambling, New Jersey has now become a mature market for online gambling – and operators vie for offering the best bonuses. This, in turn, has increased player activity, with players attracted by casino bonuses on review sites such as Coinflip.com – which is particularly useful as it has a New Jersey online casino bonus list comparing different bonuses.

This increased activity has translated into a very good year for online casinos, which have enjoyed good business in the US last year – with those in New Jersey reaching important milestones. Legal in the Garden State since 2013, the online casino industry has flourished in New Jersey, which has become one of the biggest regulated online gambling hubs in the US.

Big casino bonuses, even free money to new players, are important part of this growth. It is very similar to what we saw in Europe many years ago when the industry was still young.

Year 2020 in NJ online gambling ended on a high note

The New Jersey industry reached a high as 2020 ended – and in December came very close to hitting the $100m mark, reaching a total of $99.5m. This translates into a daily average revenue of $3.2m, thus marking the fifth consecutive month of growth.

As things are going, the momentous target of $100m is just a matter of time, and New Jersey should reach the $100m mark in the not-too-distant future.

Official reports show how most betting showed a significant increase. New Jersey poker sites made significant gains – online poker rooms generated $3.020m in revenue, compared to $2.39m in November, with an especially great December recorded by Borgata, Partypoker and BetMGM Poker. This is especially significant when considering that online poker revenues had been on the decline since summer – and December was the first positive month since July 2020.

Sports betting also recorded a very good month in December, with total revenue shooting up to $66.4m. Of this, $58.7 was generated by online sports betting.

With regards to the individual players, Golden Nugget is still on top – having added 13.1 per cent to its online casino revenue. Borgata – home to BetMGM – also saw its revenue increase by 14.8 per cent, while Caesars also had a good month, up 22.6 per cent for poker and 8.6 per cent for casino.

Last year may have been a challenging one for brick-and-mortar casinos – yet it was a year of growth for online gambling. New Jersey, especially, has consolidated its position at the forefront of online gambling – and that’s a status that it is keen to strengthen in 2021.

Disclaimer: Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.