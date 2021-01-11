The casino industry is changing and evolving every year, and a lot has happened in 2020. Online casinos are played by eager gamblers worldwide, and there is one group of players who really has experienced a jump in playing opportunities. Norwegian casino players have good reason to be happy this year, as a number of Norwegian online casinos have hit the market.

The rise in online casinos aimed at Norwegian players, might be due to the fact that Norwegians are playing more than ever, as seen at Norske-casino.io. Some might think that a casino can be played by anyone, and that isn’t wrong. But there is a big difference in a casino that caters for American players and a casino that is aiming for the Norwegian crowd. Here are some new and exciting online casinos for the Scandinavian casino lovers.

Norskeautomater online casino

Norskeautomater, which translates into Norwegian Slots, is one of the only casinos that only focuses on Norwegian players. The gaming selection is carefully picked out to fit the playing habits of the Norwegians, and their app can be downloaded on both the most popular tablet and smartphone in Norway.

Even though the casino has ‘slot’ in its name, there are other exciting gaming options in their menu. From table games, progressive jackpots and live games – Norskeautomater has covered the most popular games in the country. Looking at the support options, we quickly notice that Norwegian is the only available language, and the same goes for the site in general.

The payment options are also heavily influenced by which methods the Norwegians normally prefer. The currency is set in the Norwegian kroner all over the site, and the design is fitting. Inspired by the Norwegian culture, traditions and nature, you will see Vikings, fjords and mountains being the inspiration for the design. Norskeautomater is truly an all-rounder Norwegian casino.

NorgesSpill

NorgesSpill, translated to Norway’s Game, is another Norwegian casino that offers a native experience. This is a multi-platform that can be used on both desktop and mobile phones, something that is important to a lot of Norwegian players. Despite being a Nordic casino, they are regulated and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, making them a safe space for all Norwegian players to meet and enjoy casino games.

The gaming selection is wide and varied, but we see a clear tendency leaning towards the more traditional games and established game developers. Norwegians tend to enjoy games for Play’ GO, Yggdrasil gaming, NetEnt and Betsoft, so it probably isn’t a coincidence that these are the available providers here.

NorgesSpill is a casino that only supports Norwegian and Swedish players. The customer service workers only speak Norwegian, and the site can only be accessed in either Norwegian or sometimes Swedish. It is nice to see a casino focusing on the Norwegian players, and giving them a casino where they can feel comfortable and at home. Even though some Swedes are allowed into the online casino, this is mainly a place for Norwegians, and everything is tailored to their needs.

Why are country specific casinos important?

We all like to feel included, even when visiting online casinos. For English speaking natives it can be easy to forget how it must feel for others to visit sites not available in their first language. Dealing with customer service, new casino terminology and foreign payment methods can be a hassle for certain age groups. This is why it’s so important that there are casino options for everyone, even in their own native language.

A solution to this problem would be to get better translators and bilingual customer service workers added to the casinos. This is something we definitely think we will see more of in the next few years. As of now we don’t really have that many options when it comes to payment methods and a lot of the methods are only available for certain countries or specific regions. Creating a more universal way for depositing or withdrawing money could also be a way to unite players from all over the world.

Having a bilingual customer service team could also make the opening times suitable for all. Even though a lot of online casinos have a 24/7 live chat, there are still a lot of casinos with specific opening times that don't suit a lot of time zones. The casino industry is always changing, and we think a more diverse and bilingual industry is something that could benefit us all and probably will happen in the next few years.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.