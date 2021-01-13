With the increasing popularity of online casino gambling, if you decide to enroll in one, do so with caution. You wouldn’t want to share your bank details and other personal information to a website that might not ensure their security. Thousands of online casinos are only eager to take your deposit, with limited benefits to you as a gambler. Instead, they are characterized by unfairness in offering games, not being ready to follow their terms and conditions, or even withholding or delaying payouts. This article shows you some of the witty moves scam casinos pull to exploit players.

Common loopholes casinos use to frustrate gamblers

Below is a number of the scam tricks and loopholes some rogue casinos might use to gain unfairly from gamblers:

1. Changing terms and conditions

One of the wittiest ways rogue online casinos engage their gamblers unfairly is by changing their terms and conditions to favour them. Some of them wrongfully accuse players of engaging in malpractices, yet this is just a basis for changing terms and unfairly benefit from the gamble. Whenever they are in dispute with a player, they change the terms to support their argument. In most instances, when you check their archives, you will find that the terms have been recently manipulated from siding with the gambler to siding with such casinos.

2. Offering unreasonable bonuses (ones that are too good to be true)

Some casinos might intend to woo gamblers with huge and unreasonable bonuses, which are too good to be true. In an event whereby a casino is new to the online gambling market, and you see it offering some highly unbelievable bonus offers, beware of such and avoid them at all costs. If you decide to deposit some funds and play, I would highly guarantee you will not receive the payments by any chance you win. Always look for online casinos with reasonable bonuses.

3. Slow payouts

Some rogue casinos often use the payout segment to engage in unfair practices and cheat on the gambler. Yes, it is very normal at times for pays to take a bit longer to process. However, some casinos do it on purpose until the gambler decides to give up on the payout. During this period, all that the casino does is give excuses for the delays, which may not be genuine. It is not always advisable to keep winnings in your casino account for long. I would recommend you make withdrawals without accumulating the winnings much that there is a high risk of the casino failing to pay you.

4. Non-payment

For some reason, a casino can choose not to pay a gambler his or her winnings. There are legitimate reasons for failing to pay a gambler, one of them being that the player cheated or misused offers, or rather he or she failed to fulfill the conditions of a bonus offer. However, a scam casino might use unproven accusations to stall or hopefully bore the player into taking another bonus or use the winnings to play more. The player, in this case, will not be able to cash out the winnings.

5. Regulation and licensing

Some casinos might claim that they have a license to practice online gambling, yet they don’t. Some might be located in areas with relaxed regulations; hence they tend to get away with all the wrongful acts they commit to the player. Other casinos even offer slow or less support to gamblers whenever they ask for such.

6. Predatory terms

Some casinos offer outrageous terms like prohibiting participation in progressive jackpots using bonuses or limiting gamblers on how much they can bet per round. They could also set up outrageous bonus rollover requirements, e.g., 50x or 100x, and limit how much money you can win with your bonus. Some might even use shady tactics like attempting to sign up a player for a promotion or bonus while amid a conflict with them, to lock the player into an offer that forces them to play and lose instead of cashing out.

7. Unfair games

In a good casino, all games should be random for them to be considered fair. A rogue casino will always double-cross their games and alter them to have an added advantage over the players. A scandalous casino might also alter their free practice games to favour players to motivate them to play the lesser paid games.

8. Marketing spams and tricks

Online casinos often do market for their odds and bonuses to acquire new gamblers for their sites. Scam casinos often use spam and offer misguided information about their websites to attract new customers. This habit is bad, yet many gamblers have been lured to make deposits and open accounts based on casino spams.

Conclusion

Players should always do their research well before settling on a good online casino. Be sure to check on the above loopholes to avoid being downplayed or conned.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.