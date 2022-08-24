The online gambling industry is based on many different technological innovations, which are not only essential for its operations but also the main factor that boosts its popularity. Online casinos have become the most profitable aspect of the iGaming sector, worth approximately $61.5 billion in 2021. Below, we will take a look at the main tech trends in the online casino sector, which are set to further revolutionise this industry.

Mobile casino apps

As seen at https://www.vedonlyontibonukset.com/vedonlyontisivustot/lvbet, almost every new casino right now has its own mobile applications and mobile-optimized website. By 2022 mobile friendly casino sites have become the norm for the industry, and rarely are there any successful casinos that are only accessible to desktop devices. Due to the extreme popularity of mobile gaming, there is also a surge of separate mobile applications which allow users to access their accounts on specific casinos and play a variety of casino games.

The main reason for the popularity of mobile casino apps is that they are more convenient for mobile casino players and provide a huge range of options. For example, there are mobile casinos that offer almost the same selection of games as their desktop counterparts which means you can try your luck with everything from the mobile app, including live casino games, card games, and slots in different variations.

But also, mobile casino apps created more opportunities for customization, and there are applications that are targeted toward casino players, for example and that only feature slots. In any case, we expect the popularity of mobile casino apps to increase in the future and to become the new norm in the casino industry.

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies marked 2020 and the years after Bitcoin's bull cycle that attracted more attention from the media, retail investors, and the business sector. In recent years many businesses have decided to accept cryptocurrencies and online casinos, which are always on top of the technological advancements in their sector. Also, today casino sites accept different crypto payments.

Casino members are able to make deposits and withdrawals with their crypto funds and access crypto bonuses. This represents one of the greatest innovations in the sector, which further cemented its popularity as more casino players want to wager with their cryptocurrencies.

VR-based gaming

VR technology has been around since the early 2000s, but it has only recently gained traction with new innovative headsets. Even though virtual reality technology is mainly associated with the gaming sector, it also has appropriate applications in the online gambling sector. Namely, many famous games studious have created VR versions of their popular slot games, such as Starburst, Gonzo's Quest, and Twin Spin, to name a few.

Also, the VR technology was tested for table games like roulette, and there are even some businesses that want to create a totally immersive VR experience with Virtual Reality casinos. But, currently, you can only encounter VR casino games on certain platforms, while VR-based online casinos are still a thing of the future.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.