Betting shops, arcades, casinos, bingo and online casinos - gambling has taken on a wide variety of forms in recent years and is now popular across the whole world among both young people and the older generation.

Games of chance are games that cannot be influenced by your own actions or your own abilities. When it comes to gambling, everything is left to chance. You have no chance to guess whether you will win or lose the next game round or which card will be revealed next. However, there are games that can be influenced by ability and skill, like poker.

As the brick-and-mortar casinos keep losing some of its popularity, the online segment keeps on growing. ‘Brick and mortar’ casino mean an actual casino, rather than an online casino.

Best online casinos

It is always difficult to choose the best online casino where you can play at as this depends on what criteria they are being judged on. Some of these criteria range from being fair, offering multiple games, offer good customer service, being licensed from proper jurisdictions and so on. There are quite some websites that compare pros and cons of each online casino and rank these casinos in a numbered list, such as this website that compares online casinos in Japan.

Benefits of online casinos

There are various reasons why many players are switching from traditional casinos to online casinos (see Figure 1). Some of these reasons are that there is no dress code, generous bonus offers, players can play for free without registration, they have larger selection of games, are open 24/7, players have higher chance of success, casinos offer competitive wagering limits, casinos offer diverse payment options that can be used to deposit and withdraw money and last but not least online casinos somehow offer more privacy when compared with traditional casinos.

Interest over time for ‘online casinos’ as a search term on the internet. Source: https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&q=online%20casinos

Disadvantages of online casinos

One also needs to pay attention to some disadvantage of online casinos. For example, it can be more addictive, players need to make sure to play with reliable operators, there could be some hidden fees, payout time of the winnings maybe too long, lack of interaction with dealers and lack of gambling atmosphere which takes away some of the fun.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be +18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.