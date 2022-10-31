OLLi.Chat is a24/7 chat portal service, easily accessed through any web browser. With a single click, users can initiate a chat about anything, using an alias to receive emotional as well as practical guidance to help you find your way forward.

This project is part of a two-year partnership between Richmond Foundation and ‘Epic for Good’, Epic’s CSR programme, and has achieved international recognition as one of just six finalists at the forthcoming European Social Services Awards. This is just one of the many projects supported through Epic’s ‘Epic for Good’ initiative, in which Epic works with NGOs to co-create, support and fund projects harnessing mobile technology to bring about positive social change.

The platform addresses the growing concern among mental health professionals about younger people, who tend to be uncomfortable seeking mental health assistance, both in person and via telephone. This demographic is underrepresented among those seeking help through traditional means, despite successive surveys having shown that youths report experiencing negative emotions and depressive feelings just as often as older citizens. Since it was launched last year, the platform has helped over 2,500 different people, both in Malta and abroad, with a range of mental health challenges. The service is complimented by in-person support when required and works with other local mental health providers to offer a holistic and effective service.

The recent nomination for the European Social Services Awards (ESSA) is further proof that this is indeed an excellent service being offered. `These awards are the only European awards which aim to recognise the excellent work and outstanding achievements in the field of positive social impact across Europe. The awards also shine a spotlight on successful new approaches and the extraordinary ongoing work done by public social services managers, funders, planners, providers, and deliverers of social services.

“Feeling socially connected is a basic human need, and lack of it, can have serious implications on our mental health. This is exactly the type of positive social initiative, Epic is keen to partner with, providing the fastest connectivity to everyone and highlighting that a great network goes beyond the technology to bring about positive change to everyday interactions,” Karl Galea, chief marketing officer for Epic, said.

Stephania Dimech Sant, CEO for The Richmond Foundation, added: “The foundation will always need resources to keep refining its operation and empower the people in its care, so we are grateful and excited about this partnership which aims to provide a direct and constant connection to those who are looking for some support. We are committed to help build communities’ and individuals’ ability to seek the support they need to stay mentally healthy and strong.”