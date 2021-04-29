Blitz Valletta is presenting a public online conversation between Belgian artist David Claerbout and Blitz curator Sara Dolfi Agostini today at 6pm.

Claerbout participated in The Eye of The Storm − Blitz’s first online exhibition, part of the new online initiative OPEN − with Oil Workers (from the Shell Company of Nigeria) Returning Home from Work, Caught in Torrential Rain (2013). The conversation will focus primarily on this artwork, the evolution of Claerbout’s practice since then and his seminal text The Silence of the Lens (E-flux journal, 2016).

Claerbout focuses primarily on photography, video, sound, drawing and digital arts, as well as large-scale video installations. In his works, the reconfiguration of images bestows a socio-political weight while questioning sensory authenticity and the now-disappearing system of trust between reality and its representation.

The artist studied at the Nationaal Hoger Instituut voor Schone Kunsten in Antwerp from 1992 to 1995 and participated in the DAAD: Berlin Artists-in-Residence programme from 2002 to 2003. Claerbout’s work is included in major public collections worldwide, including the Centre Georges Pompidou Musée National d’Art Moderne, Paris, France; Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich, Germany; Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto, Canada; The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, US; and GAM Galleria D’Arte Moderna et Contemporanea, Turin, Italy. He has also been the subject of numerous solo and group exhibitions internationally.

To register for the event, log on to https://bit.ly/3tLjYBl.