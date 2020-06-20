A local 24-hour online counselling and support service is to be supported with government funding, after SOS Malta signed a three-year deal with the Family Ministry.

The NGO will receive €688,220 for the three-year agreement concerning Kellimni.com. The deal will also ensure the platform offers 600 hours of online or virtual one-on-one counselling.

Kellimni.com is an online counselling platform which provides confidential services through email, web messaging or in-browser chats, free-of-charge. It is managed by SOS Malta.

Family Minister Michael Falzon said that helplines had seen a significant spike in demand during coronavirus shutdown period. A helpline that was launched at the height of the pandemic, 1772, will continue to operate, Falzon said.

The government has entered into multiple arrangements for social services with around 47 NGOs, with total spend on such deals reaching €17 million.

"Kellimni.com will now have a solid foundation on which to grow," SOS Malta CEO Claudia Taylor-East said, as she thanked the government for having recognised the need to support counselling services.