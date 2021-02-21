Today’s world is more complex than ever, and this complexity means that the challenges to be faced need diverse teams of people working together to match them.

SciCulture is an Erasmusplus-funded, five-day intensive online course to be held from April 12 to 16 that will bring students and professionals from artistic, scientific and entrepreneurial backgrounds together to delve into a design thinking process regarding the future well-being of cities in a world in crisis, and to question the status quo of urban planning and the environment, while exploring the potential of places with the surrounding community.

Applications for Erasmus grants to cover the participation fee will be accepted until next Sunday, February 28, but the course is also open to fee-paying participants, who may apply up to March 8. The course fee is €250.

The course, which has been previously held in Greece and Norway with mentors drawn from leading institutions from around Europe, has been continuously improved. This time the course will be hosted online by the project partners in the Netherlands.

The course participants will use future-prospecting, embodied learning, design-thinking and an array of tools to creatively challenge the themes of the course. They will be mentored to challenge themselves to develop another way of thinking and learning from other people. They will gain a taster of some arts and performance skills, scientific knowledge and the entrepreneurial mindset. However, the greatest benefit of the course is to develop the skills needed to work with a diverse array of people.

SciCulture: Science, Arts and Entrepreneurship Intensive Course is organised by the University of Malta, University of Exeter, University of Bergen, TU Delft and Science View. It is funded by the EU’s Erasmusplus programme. The project has been funded with support from the European Commission.

For more information, visit the websites https://sciculture.eu, https://youtu.be/iANHJwwjdAA, and https://youtu.be/QDxOYc3ovD4.