Malta University Consulting Ltd is offering an online course for external audit reviewers. The 27-hour course will be delivered via Zoom and is scheduled to start on Monday, July 3.

The course is mainly intended for accountants who have a practising certificate in auditing from the Accountancy Board and wish to obtain the recognition from the board to practise on a freelance basis as official external audit reviewers of audit practitioners in Malta.

Participants who successfully complete the course and satisfy the board’s selection criteria will be eligible to conduct audit compliance reviews and audit file reviews of audit firms and sole practitioners upon request by the board.

The course will offer participants the opportunity to gain invaluable experience and acquire the skills needed to conduct quality audits based on applicable ISAs, ISQC1, be able to better apply IFRS and obtain a deeper understanding of the regulatory framework concerning statutory audits, including ethics and other Accountancy Profession Act regulatory requirements.

The deadline for registrations is Wednesday, June 28.

For further information call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746, e-mail: maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt; trainingservices@muhc.com.mt, or visit this website.