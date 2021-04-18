Malta University Consulting Ltd is organising a 27-hour course via Zoom for external audit reviewers during May.

The course is mainly intended for accountants who have a practising certificate in auditing with the Accountancy Board and who wish to obtain the recognition from the board to practise on a freelance basis as official external audit reviewers of audit practitioners in Malta.

Prospective candidates who successfully complete the course and satisfy the Accountancy Board’s selection criteria will be eligible to conduct audit compliance reviews and audit file reviews of audit firms and sole practitioners on requests made to such audit practitioners by the board.

Participants in the course will gain experience and skills to deliver quality audits based on applicable ISAs, ISQC1, to better apply IFRS and will acquire a deeper understanding of the regulatory framework concerning statutory audits, including ethics and other Accountancy Profession Act regulatory requirements.

This course qualifies for 27 hours of structured Continuing Professional Education and is categorised as a core competency activity in terms of the Accountancy Profession CPE Regulations by the Accountancy CPE Committee of the University of Malta Department of Accountancy.

For moe information, call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.

www.muhc.com.mt