An online course using Zoom on pharmacognosy and herbal products is being organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd. The 28-hour course will be held over several days after 5pm from June 16 to July 23.

The course is mainly aimed at qualified personnel working in the pharmaceutical industry having a BSc in Chemistry/Biology, professionals with a degree in pharmacy-related subjects and postgraduate students reading for Master’s degree in pathology/pharmacology.

Attendees will learn how pharmacognosy has evolved throughout the ages and developed into a way of life for patients and consumers. They will learn how the EU safeguards consumers from toxic and harmful natural medicines via a strict directive and a classification of herbal substances and preparations used in herbal medicines, food supplements and cosmetics. Participants will be guided on the general characteristics of these herbals from the legal and also scientific points of view to classification of herbal medicines.

The course tutor is Everaldo Attard, a Maltese professor, delegate on the Committee on Herbal Medicinal Products at the European Medicines Agency and the Homeopathic Medicinal Products Working Group of the Heads of Medicines Agencies of the EU.

He has authored many papers and articles in renowned peer-reviewed medicinal plant journals, articles in professional journals and three book chapters.

Participants can apply for grants available under the Malta Enterprise Get Qualified Scheme to support the participation fee

The closing date for registration is June 5.

For more information, send an e-mail to Maria Bugeja on maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or call 2124 0746, or visit the website below.

www.muhc.com.mt