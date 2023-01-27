Malta University Consulting Ltd is offering a 15-hour online course on statistical modelling techniques, using R software, next month. The course, to be delivered using Zoom, starts on February 15 and ends in March.

For those who are not familiar with R software, an introductory three-hour session to the software will be provided prior to the course.

The course is targeted towards individuals who are familiar with basic statistical concepts or individuals who have attended some basic course in statistics and would like to learn some more advanced techniques. The aim is to provide an introduction to statistical modelling by looking into some of the most popular modelling techniques in this field. Participants will also see how such models can be fitted using R software.

For more information, call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt, or visit www.maltaconsulting.mt.