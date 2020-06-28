Malta Café Scientifique is organising a public online discussion via the Zoom platform entitled ‘The Earth and Us’ on Wednesday, July 8, from 7.30 to 10pm.

During the event a panel of experts from various disciplines will discuss how we perceive sustainability and how our perspective has shifted in the recent years, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is invited join the panel of speakers to join the discussion, to share their experiences of practising sustainability, to ask questions and to learn how we can help each other be a part of the solution.

Admission is free, but subject to registration. For more information or to register, visit the links below.

Malta Café Scientifique forms part of the Malta Chamber of Scientists and is supported by the University of Malta and Anglia Ruskin University. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Malta.Cafe.Scientifique.

http://bit.ly/registrationmcs

https://bit.ly/earthandusmcs