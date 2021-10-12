An online discussion on the theme of decent work in a time of pandemic and climate change is being held with David McLaughlin, founder of the Movement of Christian Workers, on October 28 at 7pm.

The discussion, entitled ‘Why Work is Not Working’, is the second lecture being organised by Żgħażagħ Ħaddiema Nsara (ŻĦN) as part of its Cardijn Series.

McLoughlin is founder of the Movement of Christian Workers, which aims to inspire working people to transform the world by transforming the world of work. He has served as president of the Catholic Theological Association of Great Britain and vice president of the European Association of Catholic Theology.

David McLaughlin, founder of the Movement of Christian Workers

After secondary education at Cotton College, North Staffs, he went to Oscott College Birmingham (1971-73) for his philosophical and initial theological studies for ministry. He went to the Gregorian University in Rome (1973-78) for his B.Th and STL.

In 1977, he was invited to Cambridge as an ecumenical scholar at the Divinity School, living at Westcott House.

After initial pastoral work in Christ the King parish, Kingstanding, Birmingham, he was appointed senior lecturer in theology at Oscott College (1979-99). Then, in 1999, he was appointed chaplain and lecturer at Newman. He became senior lecturer in 2001 and emeritus fellow in Christian theology in 2018.

He has been external examiner at Leeds Trinity, Heythrop College of the University of London, St Mary’s University, University of Wales and the University of Leicester. These posts involved examining at BA, MA, MPhil and PhD levels. He had a sabbatical as assistant professor at the Gregorian University in 1988, doing doctoral research with professor G. O’Collins on the ‘theology of hope’.

Between 2008 to 2012, he researched the changing use of the Scriptures in radical Christian movements, in particular the Young Christian Workers and the other Cardijn Movements.

The October 28 discussion is being hosted by ŻĦN in collaboration with Newsbook.com.mt and will be held on Zoom.

For free tickets, visit this link.