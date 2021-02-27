Business owners and senior managers interested in exploring business opportunities between Malta and Romania are invited to attend a free online networking event, taking place on March 4, at 9.30am.

The event will feature an introductory discussion on the business and investment landscape in both countries and provide an opportunity for Maltese and Romanian business leaders to network. It will also explore the opportunities to increase trade between Malta and Romania, which in 2019 already amounted to just over US$37 million. A discussion will also be initiated on the possibility of creating new partnerships between Maltese and Romanian businesses looking to expand into other markets, particularly as the top three export markets for both countries are Germany, Italy and France.

The discussion will be led by Remus Ene and Ana Cernescu, founding partner at APTIQ Legal and partner at APTIQ Tax, respectively, both part of APTIQ Global, an integrated professional services company providing tax, accounting, legal, M&A and ITC advisory, in Germany, Italy, Romania and the Czech Republic. They will be joined by Dunstan Magro, managing partner at WDM International, a Malta-based multidisciplinary audit, tax, corporate and business advisory firm.

More information on this event, including registration details, is available from Crina Diculescu at crina.diculescu@dynamic-connections.eu or Conway Wigg at conway.wigg@bpc.com.mt.