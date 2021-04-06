Before Spazju Kreattiv closed its doors due the latest pandemic restrictions, it was hosting the exhibition Variable Depth, Shallow Water by Polish born, Australia-based artist Izabela Pluta. It is now available to view online.

Pluta’s first exhibition in Malta brings together disparate elements comprising handmade contact negatives of unhinged atlases, faux artefacts cast in bronze from the depths of where the Pacific Ocean and East China Sea meet, footage from the vast Australian landscape and neon components.

The artist is represented by Gallery Sally Dan-Cuthbert, Sydney.

This exhibition has been assisted by the Australian government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body, and supported by a UNSW Art & Design Faculty Research Grant.

Variable Depth, Shallow Water is on until Sunday (April 11). To visit the exhibition, log on to www.kreattivita.org/event/variable-depth-shallow-water/.