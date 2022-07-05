The H.O.L.A. collection was soft-launched around two-and-a-half months ago with the intention to bring high-quality home furniture, furnishing and decor with just one click.

Since then, the online store has been refining the customer experience and increasing its list of products. One can find loose furniture and decor items for the kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom and outdoor space, and as, of late, a wide range of H.O.R.E.C.A (hotel, restaurant and cafés) furniture items were added.

High-quality products and a new collection

The store is constantly looking for new ways to improve its business so that customers can enjoy the benefits of their purchase for years to come. Its team strives to ensure that everyone can find quality furniture at an affordable price, so they work with different suppliers around Europe to be able to offer great deals on their collection of high-quality home furniture pieces, from brands such as Bizzotto, Light&Living, Infiniti Design, EMU Outdoor, and more.

The new Light&living collection

Light&Living has a global presence and offers a range of furniture and furnishings, including tables and coffee tables, chairs and stools, vases and wall décor.

Collaboration with LIV Design

H.O.L.A. has partnered with LIV Design, an interior design firm in Malta. The partnership will provide customers with the ability to buy interior design service remotely by one of LIV’s talented interior designers.

Community first

The online store was created with the intention of helping clients find the best products for their homes. It has great deals for everybody. Besides, the blog section has a variety of useful articles.

First digital H.O.L.A e-mag

H.O.L.A.’s first digital e-mag is filled with top tips for styling one’s home but also articles intended to improve one’s lifestyle. These include healthy recipes and interior design tips, besides exclusive discounts on the store’s products.

https://holacollection.com/