Malta University Consulting Ltd is organising an introductory course on statistics: data visualisation and analysis (using R software).

This course, scheduled for November/December 2020, is spread over seven sessions and will be delivered online via Zoom. Its aim is to provide a painless introduction to statistical analysis to users with a non-mathematical background.

The software that will be used in this course is R, which is a very widely used software in the statistical community and is available for free download. Apart from standard tasks, the open source platform also allows one to freely download, install and use additional packages.

The course trainers are Monique Borg Inguanez, Fiona Sammut and David Suda, all lecturers with the Department of Statistics and Operation Research at the University of Malta, who have experience in teaching statistics to students at different levels.

For more information, contact Malta University Consulting Ltd on 21240746 or e-mail at maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt. You can log on at www.muhc.com.mt.