Paul George Pisani recently delivered an online lecture about Easter traditions in Gozo from Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

Pisani spoke on the traditions associated with the 40-day long period of Lent, Holy Week and Easter.

He dealt in detail with the surviving primary sources, including the confraternities’ book of accounts and the St George’s Basilica archives.

Among other things, Pisani spoke about surviving records attesting the holding of a Good Friday procession from Saint George’s Basilica, since the late 1700s.

Fr George Frendo introduced the lecture.