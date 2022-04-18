ASinMalta is holding the penultimate lecture of its 2021/22 programme on Thursday.

‘Artists and the theatre’ will be delivered by decorative artist Joanna Mabbutt, who gilds lace and crochet, often combing them with printing and painting.

She will discuss how since the early Renaissance, the theatre was a setting for grand productions of drama, ballet and opera. Through the use of ornate costumes, complex stage sets and ingenious machinery, these performances were the source of wonder and awe for audiences.

Painters, sculptors, fashion designers and architects have always been drawn to the theatre, which has hugely benefitted from their talent and inspiration. Mabbutt will look at how these artists have shaped stage design in all its forms, from the development of perspective to 21st-century technologies.

The online lecture will start at 6.30pm. For registration, e-mail membership.secretary.asinmalta@theartssociety.org.