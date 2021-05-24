An online lecture on a set of Olof Gollcher paintings which were recently restored is being held on Thursday at 5pm. The event is being organised in a collaborative effort between Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum and the History of Art Students’ Association (HoASA).

During the lecture, Caroline Tonna, curator and project leader, will give an overview on Gollcher as an artist and his landscape and seascape painting in the 1920s. Art historian and University of Malta lecturer Charlene Vella will analyse Gollcher’s artistic technique, while Pierre Bugeja, head conservator at Prevarti, will explain the technical process of the restoration.

The restoration project was made possible thanks to funds obtained from the Majjistral Action Group Foundation under the LEADER Programme 2014-2020. The funding was made available through the Majjistral Action Group Foundation Measure 1: Restoration of Assets and Sites of Artistic and Cultural Value.

The lecture will be followed by a question and answer session.

Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum is managed by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, a non-profit heritage foundation aiming to spread awareness about our heritage through museums, publications, exhibitions and events.

‘Art Restoration Conversation – Olof Gollcher’s Paintings’ will be held on ZOOM on Thursday, May 27, between 5 and 6pm. Pre-booking is essential. One can secure a place by e-mailing bookings@palazzofalson.com or calling on 2145 4512. A Zoom link will be sent once booking is confirmed. Attendance is open for Friends of Palazzo Falson and History of Art students.