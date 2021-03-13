Due to the new COVID-related directives issued by the health authorities, Il-Ħaġar museum of Victoria is currently closed but one can still admire its Lenten displays online.

These include hundreds of miniature clay statuettes representing a Good Friday procession. The statuettes were made by Joseph Agius, Paul Muscat and the late Lino Fardell, long-established Christmas crib artisans.

The idea of creating this artistic Good Friday procession was, in fact, developed within the circle of presepisti and pasturi artisans.

There are figurines of various styles, representing both the strictly traditional devotional procession and the modern pageantry type.

The displays can be viewed on the museum’s Facebok page at www.facebook.com/heartofgozo.