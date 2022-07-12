Online news in Malta is by far the most popular media platform, according to a new Eurobarometer survey.

The survey found that 65% of respondents in Malta had accessed online news platforms in the past seven days, compared to the EU average of 43%.

Social media and platforms and blogs ranked in second place at 55%, with television the third most popular media platform in Malta at 52%.

However, public television remains the most trusted source of news, according to 45% of respondents.

The written press, including their online platforms, ranks in second place at 40%, followed by private television and radio stations at 29%.

Social media 'influencers' are the least trusted source of news at just 4%.

Online news platforms are the most popular way for people in Malta to access news. Photo: Eurobarometer

Confidence in recognising fake news

When it comes to fake news, 20% of respondents said they are very confident that they can recognise disinformation, while 59% said they are fairly confident.

Exposure to fake news and disinformation in Malta is roughly on par with the EU average, with 10% of Maltese saying they are exposed to fake news very often.

Delving into the use of social media networks, the survey found that 65% of Maltese use these platforms to follow news and current affairs, against an EU average of 45%.

The question on the use of social media networks, which allowed for multiple replies, shows 64% of Maltese also use social media to message family and friends, above the EU average of 49%.

On what makes users most likely to click on an online news article, 57% of respondents cited a headline relevant to their interests. Other reasons include a catchy headline – 35%, and trusting the news outlet that posted the article, 34%.