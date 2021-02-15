Palazzo Falson is hosting an online paper doll-making workshop for children.

The participants will create different designs based on the fashionable styles worn by Olof and Nella Gollcher, while learning about the collage technique.

The participating children will receive a do-it-yourself-kit to be able to follow the real-time online workshop.

The workshop is being held on February 27 from 10 to 11am. Pre-booking is essential. Bookings close on February 22 at noon.

One can secure their child’s place by sending an e-mail to bookings@palazzofalson.com or call on 2145 4512.

Once booking is secured, one will receive the do-it-yourself kit by post and an e-mail with the Zoom link for the online workshop.